Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:15 PM

Mishustin Calls to Prepare All Documents to Implement Goals Outlined in Putin's Address

All legislative documents for the implementation of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly should be drafted immediately, candidate for Russia's prime minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) All legislative documents for the implementation of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly should be drafted immediately, candidate for Russia's prime minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday.

"Yesterday's address must be perceived, first of all, as a program of social justice based on our traditional values, addressed to people, to their most pressing problems. In the first place is concern for children, families, their prosperity and improving the quality of life.

Thanks to macroeconomic stability and a surplus budget, we have financial sources for the implementation of all the tasks set by the president, starting January this year," Mishustin said.

"At the same time, we need to immediately and efficiently prepare all legislative acts that are necessary, and on which work will be carried out," he said at a plenary meeting of Russia's State Duma.

Mishustin said the government would have to strengthen all areas of work and boost implementation of national projects.

