Mishustin Congratulates Golovchenko On Appointment As Belarusian Prime Minister

6 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Mishustin Congratulates Golovchenko on Appointment as Belarusian Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin congratulated Roman Golovchenko on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Belarus and confirmed readiness for active joint work.

On Wednesday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed the government, which has been headed by Sergey Rumas since 2018. On Thursday, Lukashenko appointed Golovchenko as the new prime minister. Golovchenko previously headed Belarusian State Authority for Military Industry.

"On behalf of the Russian government and on my own behalf, I congratulate you on your appointment as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus ... I confirm my readiness for active joint work within the Union State. I note the importance of building up Russian-Belarusian cooperation in order to further develop the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States," Mishustin said, as quoted by the government.

The Russian prime minister also expressed satisfaction with the development of good-neighborly, partner and allied Russian-Belarusian relations, and the strengthening of trade, economic, investment, scientific, technical, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. He also emphasized the successful implementation of major projects in the energy sector, manufacturing, high technology and other fields.

"Dear Roman Alexandrovich, I wish you good health, prosperity and success in your responsible public activities," Mishustin added.

