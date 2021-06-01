Mishustin, Golovchenko Discuss Energy, Taxes, Union State Integration - Russian Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin discussed by phone with his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, interaction in energy, transport and tax administration, the Russian government said on Monday.

The heads of government continued to discuss issues of Russian-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation in development of the negotiations that took place on May 27-28 in Minsk during a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government.

"Particular attention was paid to interaction in the energy and transport spheres, as well as in tax administration," the statement says.

Mishustin and Golovchenko also discussed integration in the Union State and coordinated approaches in the context of fight against the coronavirus.