Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who has tested positive for coronavirus, has no plans to take part in Russian President Vladimir Putin's video conference on the implementation of COVID-19 response measures, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who has tested positive for coronavirus, has no plans to take part in Russian President Vladimir Putin's video conference on the implementation of COVID-19 response measures, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Mishustin announced on May 30 that he had contracted COVID-19 and therefore had to be hospitalized. Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov was appointed to temporarily replace him.

"No," Peskov said, when asked whether Mishustin's participation in the upcoming conference, expected to focus on gradual restrictions lift, is expected.