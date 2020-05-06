UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mishustin Has No Plans To Participate In Putin's Conference On COVID-19 Response - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 01:49 PM

Mishustin Has No Plans to Participate in Putin's Conference on COVID-19 Response - Kremlin

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who has tested positive for coronavirus, has no plans to take part in Russian President Vladimir Putin's video conference on the implementation of COVID-19 response measures, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who has tested positive for coronavirus, has no plans to take part in Russian President Vladimir Putin's video conference on the implementation of COVID-19 response measures, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Mishustin announced on May 30 that he had contracted COVID-19 and therefore had to be hospitalized. Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov was appointed to temporarily replace him.

"No," Peskov said, when asked whether Mishustin's participation in the upcoming conference, expected to focus on gradual restrictions lift, is expected.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Blind murder traced out, wife along with paramour ..

3 minutes ago

Germany to give green light to restart football in ..

1 minute ago

Russia sees over 10,000 new virus cases for fourth ..

2 minutes ago

UN Agencies Call to Protect Refugees, Migrants Str ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20)

2 minutes ago

Luxembourg mourns Germany closing border over viru ..

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.