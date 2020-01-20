(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Russia's new Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has not yet reported to President Vladimir Putin about his vision of the structure and composition of the new government, but there is still time for this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"If such a report took place, we would inform you about it. The deadline has not expired," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Mishustin had told Putin about his vision of the structure and composition of the cabinet or such a meeting was only being planned.