UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mishustin Has Not Submitted To Putin Proposals About Makeup Of New Gov't - Peskov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:16 PM

Mishustin Has Not Submitted to Putin Proposals About Makeup of New Gov't - Peskov

Russia's new Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has not yet reported to President Vladimir Putin about his vision of the structure and composition of the new government, but there is still time for this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Russia's new Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has not yet reported to President Vladimir Putin about his vision of the structure and composition of the new government, but there is still time for this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"If such a report took place, we would inform you about it. The deadline has not expired," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Mishustin had told Putin about his vision of the structure and composition of the cabinet or such a meeting was only being planned.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Proper economic direction demanded for national de ..

9 minutes ago

‘UAE’s 5-year tourist visa to add stability to ..

24 minutes ago

SARS-like virus spreads in China, reaches another ..

5 minutes ago

Pre-cautionary measures can save from dangers to h ..

5 minutes ago

HCSTSI welcomes federal government decision regard ..

5 minutes ago

VIS Credit Rating Co. reaffirms FSR of ABL-IIF

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.