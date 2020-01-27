Mishustin Holds Meeting on Prevention of Spread of Coronavirus in Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday held a meeting on the prevention and monitoring of the spread of coronavirus infection, the Cabinet said.

"Mikhail Mishustin held a meeting on the prevention and monitoring of the spread of coronavirus infection. Measures to prevent the spread of the disease caused by the new coronavirus were discussed," the Cabinet said in a statement posted on its website.

"During the meeting, the Prime Minister ordered to set up operational headquarters for coordination of actions by relevant executive authorities, which included the participants of the meeting as well as officials from the Emergencies Ministry, the Interior Ministry and the Ministry of Industry and Trade," the statement said.

The prime minister also instructed Russia's Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection (Rospotrebnadzor) to prepare within two days a plan for the prevention and monitoring of the spread of coronavirus infection.

According to the statement, no cases of China coronavirus infection have been detected in Russia so far.