Mishustin in Congratulation to Armenian President Expresses Hope for Joint Projects

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin expressed confidence in his New Year congratulatory message to Armenian President Armen Sargsyan that joint efforts would contribute to the launch of large-scale joint projects, the Armenian presidential press service said on Wednesday.

"I am convinced that our joint efforts in 2021 will contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation in various spheres, launching large joint projects, as well as deepening integration cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union," the press service said in a statement.

"We are aimed at active cooperation in the post-crisis restoration of Nagorno-Karabakh," it said.