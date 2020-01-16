UrduPoint.com
Mishustin May Come To Russian Gov't House On Thursday To Meet With Cabinet - Sources

Mishustin May Come to Russian Gov't House on Thursday to Meet With Cabinet - Sources

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin may come to the Government House on Thursday evening to meet with cabinet members, sources familiar with the situation told Sputnik

"Organizational issues are being resolved, a meeting is being prepared," a source said.

Another source said so far not all cabinet members were in the Russian White House, but they were ready to quickly come to the meeting with the newly appointed prime minister.

More Stories From World

