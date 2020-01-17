Mishustin, Medvedev Hold Talks With Russian Cabinet After Hour-Long Tete-a-Tete
Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 04:15 PM
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his predecessor, Dmitry Medvedev, held on Friday a meeting with the members of the national government after an hour-long tete-a-tete
Mishustin, appointed to the position following the resignation of the entire cabinet, arrived in the governmental headquarters in the morning.
After an hour-long talks in the prime ministerial cabinet, Mishustin and Medvedev held a meeting with the cabinet, which continues implementing its duties despite resignation.