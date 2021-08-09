UrduPoint.com

Mishustin, Mitsotakis Discuss Fire Suppression, COVID-19, Economic Cooperation - Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, held a phone conversation on fire suppression, the coronavirus and cooperation in trade and the economy, the Russian cabinet said on Monday.

"Mishustin held a phone conversation with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the prime minister of the Hellenic Republic ... They put an emphasis on extinguishing the wildfires in Russia and Greece. Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed gratitude for Russia's contribution to extinguishing fires on the Greek territory," the cabinet said in a statement.

In addition, the prime ministers focused on the bilateral trade and economic cooperation, and effort to curb the pandemic, the Russian cabinet noted.

