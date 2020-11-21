UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mishustin Orders Creation Of New Innovation Center In Russia's Far East - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Mishustin Orders Creation of New Innovation Center in Russia's Far East - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree to establish an innovative scientific and technological center, dubbed Russky, on the Russky Island in the Russian Far East, the government website said on Saturday.

"The Russky innovative scientific and technological center will be set up in the Far East. The relevant order on its creation was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin," the website said.

The center will be based at the Far Eastern Federal University and become a platform uniting students, scientists and business representatives. The construction of the center will contribute to the creation of educational programs taking into account the needs of employers and the modern labor market, as well as attracting funds for the implementation of innovative projects.

The center's main areas of scientific research are the study of the World Ocean, information and communication, as well as biotechnology. Scientists and entrepreneurs from different regions of Russia and other countries are expected to be involved in the work.

The government ordered the Economy Ministry, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic and the Ministry of education and Science to develop a plan of allocating budgetary funds for the creation and development of the center.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business Education Russia Market From Government

Recent Stories

Zayed University offers employment opportunities t ..

21 minutes ago

SIAL Middle East Virtual Platform to focus on chal ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority launches new stand-alone la ..

1 hour ago

RTA completes 72% of works in the intersection of ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Pompeo discuss latest regional, ..

2 hours ago

City Police nabbed nine for possessing illegal wea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.