MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree to establish an innovative scientific and technological center, dubbed Russky, on the Russky Island in the Russian Far East, the government website said on Saturday.

"The Russky innovative scientific and technological center will be set up in the Far East. The relevant order on its creation was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin," the website said.

The center will be based at the Far Eastern Federal University and become a platform uniting students, scientists and business representatives. The construction of the center will contribute to the creation of educational programs taking into account the needs of employers and the modern labor market, as well as attracting funds for the implementation of innovative projects.

The center's main areas of scientific research are the study of the World Ocean, information and communication, as well as biotechnology. Scientists and entrepreneurs from different regions of Russia and other countries are expected to be involved in the work.

The government ordered the Economy Ministry, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic and the Ministry of education and Science to develop a plan of allocating budgetary funds for the creation and development of the center.