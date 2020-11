(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed over the phone Russia's involvement in the rebuilding effort in Nagorno-Karabakh after the recent conflict there, the Russian cabinet said Monday.

"Russia's participation in rebuilding Nagorno-Karabakh after the conflict was in particular focus, including solving the refugee issue and transport links in the region," the cabinet said.