Mishustin, Pashinyan Held Talks on Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Armenian counterpart, Nikol Pashinyan, discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh at their meeting, held in Yerevan after a session of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)'s Intergovernmental Council.

The prime minister pointed to the need to urgently cease fire in the region.

Apart from that, Mishustin and Pashinyan discussed bilateral cooperation on energy, transport and industry. They emphasized the importance of implementing joint projects, deepening cooperation within the EAEU, and countering the coronavirus infection.