Mishustin Signs Decree To Allocate 10.9Bln Rubles To Support Russian Airports

Sat 30th May 2020 | 11:55 AM

Mishustin Signs Decree to Allocate 10.9Bln Rubles to Support Russian Airports

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on the allocation of 10.9 billion rubles ($152 million) to support country's airports in the light of a decrease in passenger traffic caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the government's press service said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on the allocation of 10.9 billion rubles ($152 million) to support country's airports in the light of a decrease in passenger traffic caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the government's press service said on Saturday.

The funds will be allocated from the government reserve fund on the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency will control the use if these funds.

"Russian airports and organizations belonging to the same group will receive subsidies from the state in the amount of 10.

9 billion rubles. The decree was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin," the statement said.

These subsidies will support airports facing a declining passenger traffic amid the situation with coronavirus.

According to the press service, the funds can be used to pay salaries to employees excluding representatives of top management and board of directors. Subsidies can also be spent on insurance payments, maintenance, repair and operation of buildings, equipment, and transport.

