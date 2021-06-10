Mishustin Signs Order Terminating Russia-US Memorandum on 'Open Ground'

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed an order to terminate the Russia-US memorandum of understanding on "open ground," according to a document published on the official legal information portal on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed an order to terminate the Russia-US memorandum of understanding on "open ground," according to a document published on the official legal information portal on Thursday.

"Approve the order of the Russian Foreign Ministry, agreed with the relevant Federal executive bodies, to terminate the memorandum of understanding between the government of Russia and the government of the United States with regard to 'open ground," the document read.