Mishustin Signs Order To Allocate $681Mln Bonus Payments For Russian Doctors Amid Pandemic

Mishustin Signs Order to Allocate $681Mln Bonus Payments for Russian Doctors Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The Russian government will allocate around 50 billion rubles ($681 million) in additional compensations for doctors amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

"It is extremely important to support medical workers who help coronavirus patients, putting their own health and life at risk.

Under the president's order, a governmental decree has been signed to allocate around 50 billion rubles in supplementary benefits for doctors," Mishustin said at a meeting with deputy prime ministers.

According to Mishustin, doctors working at law enforcement and security agencies will also receive the benefits.

The Russian government will present its offers on additional measures to support the national economy amid the pandemic to President Vladimir Putin later this week, the prime minister added.

