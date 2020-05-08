Mishustin Takes Part in Russian Cabinet Talks for 1st Time Since COVID-19 Hospitalization

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, is now taking part in the Russian government's online conference on socioeconomic matters, for the first time since his hospitalization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, is now taking part in the Russian government's online conference on socioeconomic matters, for the first time since his hospitalization.

Apart from other things, the meeting focuses on support for veterans of the Great Patriotic War.

As Mishustin is undergoing treatment in a state hospital, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov fulfills his duties.