Mishustin Tells UN Chief Necessary To Take Measures To Abandon Unilateral Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

Mishustin Tells UN Chief Necessary to Take Measures to Abandon Unilateral Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that it is necessary to take measures to abandon unilateral economic sanctions and protectionism during a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday.

"Along with protecting the life and health of people, the UN should unite the efforts of the international community in overcoming, among other things, the economic consequences of the pandemic. We consider it necessary to ensure effective cooperation of the multilateral trading system and, accordingly, to take concrete measures to curb protectionism and abandon unilateral economic sanctions," the prime minister said, adding that this is important for reaching the UN's sustainable development goals.

