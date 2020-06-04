UrduPoint.com
Mishustin Thanks Rumas for Cooperation, Contribution to Integration - Belarusian Gov't

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin thanked Sergey Rumas, who served as Belarusian prime minister since 2018, in a phone conversation on Thursday for cooperation and contribution to the Moscow-Minsk integration, the Belarusian Council of Ministers said.

The phone call came one day after Belarusian President Alexander Lukahsneko dismissed the government.

According to the council, Mishustin thanked Rumas for "fruitful" joint work, praising his "personal contribution to the development of the Russian-Belarusian cooperation and extension of integration processes within the Union State and the Eurasian Economic Union."

Mishustin also wished Rumas success and good heath.

