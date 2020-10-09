UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mishustin To Visit Yerevan On Friday For Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Meeting

Sumaira FH 4 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:20 AM

Mishustin to Visit Yerevan on Friday for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Yerevan on October 9 to participate in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, the Russian government said on Thursday.

"On October 9, 2020, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit the Republic of Armenia (Yerevan) and take part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council," the statement says.

The upcoming meeting will be the 24th since the beginning of the work of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the fifth this year. The previous meeting of the heads of government took place on July 17 in Minsk.

At the meeting, special attention will be paid to the epidemiological situation and issues of preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The council will also consider strategic directions for the development of economic integration within the EAEU through 2025.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Visit Yerevan Minsk Armenia July October 2020 Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

50 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Princ ..

1 hour ago

US Public Needs More Details on Trump's Health - H ..

13 minutes ago

PTI govt fully capable to remove inflation, povert ..

13 minutes ago

Cyprus President Accuses Turkey of Breaking Int'l ..

13 minutes ago

Merkel to Meet With Mayors of 11 Major German Citi ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.