Mishustin to Visit Yerevan on Friday for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Yerevan on October 9 to participate in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, the Russian government said on Thursday.

"On October 9, 2020, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit the Republic of Armenia (Yerevan) and take part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council," the statement says.

The upcoming meeting will be the 24th since the beginning of the work of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the fifth this year. The previous meeting of the heads of government took place on July 17 in Minsk.

At the meeting, special attention will be paid to the epidemiological situation and issues of preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The council will also consider strategic directions for the development of economic integration within the EAEU through 2025.