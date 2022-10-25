UrduPoint.com

Mishustin Underlines Need To Boost Production Of Clothing, Protective Equipment For Army

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 08:31 PM

It is necessary to increase the production of clothing and protective equipment for army needs, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) It is necessary to increase the production of clothing and protective equipment for army needs, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

"I will dwell on such an important topic as special personal protective equipment and materials for them.

It is necessary to intensify work to increase their production. In a full-scale format, to launch the production of clothing items to equip mobilized citizens," Mishustin said at a meeting of the president with the government coordinating council.

The government promptly allocated all funds for the purchase of the necessary uniforms for participants in the special military operation, Mishustin said.

