Mishustin, United Russia Did Not Discuss New Cabinet Composition - Lawmaker

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 12:25 PM

Mikhail Mishustin, nominated to the post of the Russian prime minister, has not discussed the composition of the new Russian government during his consultations with the United Russia party, holding the majority in the legislature, Irina Yarovaya, a deputy chairperson of the Russian lower house, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Mikhail Mishustin, nominated to the post of the Russian prime minister, has not discussed the composition of the new Russian government during his consultations with the United Russia party, holding the majority in the legislature, Irina Yarovaya, a deputy chairperson of the Russian lower house, said on Thursday.

"No, this has not been discussed," Yarovaya, who is a member of the United Russia, told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the United Russia supported Mishustin's candidacy unanimously.

