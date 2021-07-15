Misinformation About US Vaccines Mostly Spread By Individuals - Surgeon General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Most misinformation about the US coronavirus vaccines is spread by individuals while some is spread by nation states, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said on Thursday.

"The misinformation that we're seeing comes from multiple sources.

Yes, there is disinformation that is coming from bad actors, but what is also important to point out is much of the misinformation that is circulating online is often coming from individuals," Murthy said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Paski said in later remarks that there are about 12 people responsible for creating 65 percent of vaccine disinformation and they're all still active on Facebook.

Psaki emphasized that Facebook must quickly take action against harmful posts.

Moreover, Psaki said Facebook should provide public and transparent data on the impact of COVID-19 misinformation.