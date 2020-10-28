UrduPoint.com
Misinformation Harming COVID-19 Efforts In 'Crisis-Affected States' - Humanitarian Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:11 PM

Misinformation Harming COVID-19 Efforts in 'Crisis-Affected States' - Humanitarian Group

Coronavirus-related misinformation and disinformation are harming efforts to curb the spread of the disease in "crisis-affected states" such as El Salvador and Afghanistan, a prominent US-based humanitarian organization said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Coronavirus-related misinformation and disinformation are harming efforts to curb the spread of the disease in "crisis-affected states" such as El Salvador and Afghanistan, a prominent US-based humanitarian organization said on Wednesday.

In a press release, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) expressed its concern over the spread of false information pertaining to the COVID-19 outbreak that was hindering medical professionals' efforts to reduce the rate of infection and prevent deaths.

"The International Rescue Committee is extremely concerned about the spread of COVID-related misinformation across the crisis-affected countries where we work ... The IRC is concerned that unless responders are able to engage with communities and gain the trust of populations, this infodemic will imperil an already tenuous pandemic response, impacting the world's most vulnerable," the IRC said.

The humanitarian organization pointed to an example from El Salvador, where rumors have spread that drinking specific tea leaves or herbs will prevent individuals from contracting the disease. The IRC also said that coronavirus-related misinformation was spreading in Colombia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Syria, and Afghanistan.

The IRC has established the Signpost project, which sees frontline responders and support personnel provide verified information and updates to as many as 1.6 million users in seven languages worldwide.

The World Health Organization and other UN agencies have warned that misinformation related to the coronavirus disease is costing lives.

