Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Martin Namias will stick to the official white t-shirt uniform for the chosen few carrying the Olympic flame across France -- but as a drag queen pressing the case for being inclusive, it will be embellished.

The 31-year-old, who performs as "Miss Martini", said he will "accessorise" for his parade on Saturday with "a beautiful belt, beautiful heels and an incredible wig".

The Olympic flame arrives in France on Wednesday to start a cross-country tour that will end in Paris when the Games start on July 26. Namias will be one of the more striking carriers -- and he believes the first drag queen torch-bearer.

"It is an honour to be able to do it and it is important for the whole world to see that in France, you can be a drag queen and carry the Olympic flame," Namias told AFP during a photo shoot in a frilly flame-red coloured dress and long blonde wig.

Namias, a physiotherapist, lives in Marseille where he started appearing as Miss Martini in 2015 in LGBT+ clubs and other venues.

He will be the torch-bearer for 200 metres in Dignes-les Bagnes, closer to the French Alps.

He said he will do everything "to put on a show, make people dance, put joy on people's faces, make them dream.

" He also wants to stress the need for an inclusive French society where everyone has their place.

Another drag queen, Minima Geste, will carry the torch when it goes through Paris on July 14-15.

The choice led to a social media onslaught that Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said had been accentuated by "far-right wing media".

"It is clear that the extreme right is against a drag queen carrying the Olympic flame," said Namias. But he added that with his appearance on the route "it is a debate and a reflection that opens -- that inclusivity is being shown."

Namias also wants to draw attention to the delicate question of trans-gender people taking part in top level sport.

One transgender took part in weightlighting at the Tokyo Olympics. The International Olympic Committee has said however it is for each sport to decide because there is no "scientific consensus" on the general role of testosterone in sport.

"That answer is not OK," said Namias. It is a way "to ban trans people from participating" in sports.

"The Olympic values are magnificent and universal," he said. "We are for sport and the inclusivity of 'everyone' together. Society is changing and I think the Olympic system also has to change."