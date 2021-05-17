MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Andrea Meza of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe at the televised event held in Florida, US, on Sunday.

"The new Miss Universe is Mexico!!!!" the organizers of the pageant said on Twitter.

Miss Mexico (Andrea Meza, 26) finished ahead of other finalists, fellow contestants from Myanmar, Brazil, Peru, India and the Dominican Republic.

Russia was represented by Alina Sanko, Miss Russia 2019. The Miss Universe pageant was cancelled in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

South African model Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe in 2019.