Miss Russia 2022 To Participate In Miss Universe Pageant In US Next Year

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Miss Russia 2022 to Participate in Miss Universe Pageant in US Next Year

Miss Russia-2022 Anna Linnikova said on Thursday that she would take part in the 71st international beauty pageant, Miss Universe, the final round of which will be held on January 14, 2023 in the US state of Louisiana.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Miss Russia-2022 Anna Linnikova said on Thursday that she would take part in the 71st international beauty pageant, Miss Universe, the final round of which will be held on January 14, 2023 in the US state of Louisiana.

One hundred women from all over the world will take part in the Miss Universe pageant next year. Russia will be represented by Linnikova, a student at the St. Petersburg University of Management Technologies and Economics. A feature of the competition will be the white cape.

"Now we are preparing for the Miss Universe contest. We are actively preparing all November, all December ... It is very interesting for me to participate, to test myself, how I am ready for this ... I think I am 100 percent ready to adequately represent Russia this year," Linnikova said at a press conference.

Anastasia Belyak, the head of the Miss Russia contest, said that the design of the cape will be associated with the area of Russian cultural traditions. The evening dress will be "created from silk bright scarlet organza inlaid with 50,000 crystals."

"The national costume 'Crown of the Russian Empire' was created from a new collection called the Hermitage. This collection is now being created in cooperation with the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg. The dress is based on the historical outfits of Russian empresses," Belyak added.

According to her, the national costume is also decorated with river pearls and semi-precious stones.

