Miss Universe Contestant Tests Positive for COVID-19 Days Before Event in Israel - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) A contestant set to participate in the 2021 Miss Universe competition in Israel tested positive for the novel coronavirus just 13 days before the event is held, the Jerusalem Post reported on Monday, citing the Miss Universe organization.

The contestant, whose name has bot been released, was fully vaccinated and tested positive after arriving in Israel, the Miss Universe organization said.

"The Miss Universe competition is under a number of strict COVID-19 protocols and restrictions, developed in accordance with Israeli officials and through best-in-class industry standards," the organization said. "We continue to cooperate with the Israeli authorities and will share more information as it is appropriate.

"

Other contestants who came in contact with the infected individual were notified of the exposure and advised to isolate, the organization noted.

Israel announced a two-week border closure as a result of the emerging coronavirus variant Omicron in southern Africa. It is currently unclear whether the Miss Universe contestant is infected with the Omicron variant, but further testing is being conducted, the organization said.

The event is set to go forward as expected in the city of Eilat despite the border closure and positive test result, the organization added.

The majority of the competition's 80 contestants have already arrived in Israel, according to the organization.