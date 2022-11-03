Miss USA pageant Can Exclude Transgender Contestants, US Court Rules

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The Miss United States of America beauty pageant cannot be forced to allow transgender women to compete because doing so would interfere with its ability to express "the ideal vision of American womanhood," a US appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

In a 2-1 decision, the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a lawsuit by transgender activist Anita Green claiming that Miss USA's policy of only allowing "natural born" women to compete violates an Oregon anti-discrimination law.

Green, who is from Oregon, sued Miss USA in Federal court in Portland last year after her application to participate in the pageant was dismissed.