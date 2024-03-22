Missile Attack Cut Power To Ukraine's Kharkiv: Mayor
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 08:39 PM
A Russian missile attack has "completely" cut off the electricity and heat supply to Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, its mayor said on Friday
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A Russian missile attack has "completely" cut off the electricity and heat supply to Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, its mayor said on Friday.
Ukraine said earlier Russia had launched the largest aerial attack on it in months, targeting energy facilities across the country and killing at least five people.
"The city is completely without power and as a result the water and heating supply are not working," Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov said in a video on his social media.
"Utilities and power engineers need time to cope with the challenges posed by this hostile shelling.
.. I ask everyone to stay calm and remain patient," he said in a post.
Other areas across Ukraine also reported blackouts, including at least 200,000 in the western Khmelnytsky region and around 260,000 in the southern region of Odesa.
Russia said earlier it had launched a series of "massive" air strikes against Ukraine as retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on its border regions over recent weeks.
It has targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure throughout the war, now in its third year, in strikes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called "energy terrorism"
Recent Stories
Interim bail of Qaisara Elahi, others confirmed in Ring Road extension case
UAF holds walk to mark World Water Day
47,023 candidates appear in written exam for 7,909 police posts
Pigeons trapped under overhead bridge rescued, released
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote
China has over 1.09 billion netizens
US, Mindstorm partner to empower KP youth in digital gaming industry
Grant for police officials
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry termed Pakis ..
DC Kohat chairs meeting to address issues at KMU Institute of Medical Sciences
WB village civic facility programme reviewed
Opposition in KP assembly stages protest
More Stories From World
-
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote1 minute ago
-
Russian strikes badly damage Ukraine's largest hydro plant1 minute ago
-
WHO sounds alarm on DR Congo health crisis1 minute ago
-
'Brutal' Russia strikes show Ukraine aid needs: White House2 minutes ago
-
Russia admits 'state of war' amid massive strikes on Ukraine2 minutes ago
-
Sri Lankan PM, Nepal's FM to pay official visits to China: Lin Jian2 minutes ago
-
Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas2 minutes ago
-
Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs1 hour ago
-
Simon Harris set to be Ireland's youngest PM1 hour ago
-
Dozens of Rohingya feared dead or missing at sea as Indonesia ends search2 hours ago
-
Double Swiss delight as Odermatt, Gut-Behrami claim super-G globes2 hours ago
-
Russia says 'massive' air strikes were to avenge Ukraine border attacks3 hours ago