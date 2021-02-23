Missile Attack in Baghdad Under Investigation, Not Attributed Yet - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The US military is yet to identify militants behind recent rocket attacks in the Iraqi capital and would not prejudge an ongoing investigation, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

"As for these particular attacks, again, we haven't gotten into specific attribution.

So I don't want to get ahead of the investigative process," Kirby said when asked during a press briefing about Iran's possible involvement.

Earlier on Monday, the Iraqi military said two rockets hit Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, where foreign embassies including the US diplomatic mission are housed, without causing casualties. Another projectile struck the nearby residential Al-Harithiya neighborhood, resulting in limited material damage.