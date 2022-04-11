Missile Attack on Kramatorsk Train Station Must Be Investigated - China Envoy to UN

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The deadly missile strike on the train station in Kramatorsk must be investigated and any clams in the case should be based on the facts, China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United NDai Bing said on Monday.

"China deplores that dozens of civilians including women and children were killed or injured in the attack on Kramatorsk train stating," Dai told a UN Security Council meeting. "The relevant circumstances and specific cause for the incident must be investigated and any claim should be based on facts.

On April 8, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) headquarters said that Ukrainian troops used a Tochka-U missile in an attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk. The DPR authorities said at least 50 people were killed and 87 others were injured in the attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry has refuted claims that it had hit the Kramatorsk train station, stressing that the photos of the missile's fragments shared by witnesses show that such missiles are only used by Ukrainian troops.