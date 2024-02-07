Missile Attack On Ukraine Kills One, Knocks Out Kyiv Power
Published February 07, 2024
A Russian missile attack on Ukraine Wednesday killed one man in the southern city of Mykolaiv and injured at least six in Kyiv, where part of the city lost power
Russia launched a cruise missile attack on Ukraine at around 0400 GMT, sending groups of missiles towards Kyiv and other regions, the air force said.
The all-clear sounded just before 0700 GMT.
The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevich, said that one man died from severe injuries after the attack stripped roofs off 20 houses and damaged gas and water pipes in the port city.
Loud explosions were heard in the capital Kyiv by AFP journalists.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that six people had been injured in the city.
Fires were burning on several floors of an 18-storey apartment block in the city's southern Golosiivskyi district, where three were hospitalised, Klitschko said.
The attack came as EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell was visiting the capital.
He went to an air-raid shelter in his hotel during the attack, an AFP journalist saw.
Three people were also injured in Kyiv's Dnipro district, a residential area on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, where missile fragments damaged high-voltage lines, Klitschko said.
An energy company said the Dnipro district was partially without power and repair work would begin after the all-clear.
