Missile Believed to Have Been Fired by North Korea Flew Over Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The missile, believed to have been fired by North Korea on Thursday morning, flew over Japan, the J-alert early warning system worked in a number of regions, and people were urged to hide in shelters, Japanese tv channel NHK reported.

In particular, the missile's flight trajectory is assumed to have passed over the Japanese prefectures of Niigata, Yamagata and Miyagi towards the Pacific Ocean.

According to the Japan Coast Guard, the missile has presumably already fallen.

According to the Kyodo news agency, citing sources in government circles, there have been no reports of damage in Japan after the North Korean missile launch.