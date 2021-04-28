Missile Defense Agency Canceled Cybersecurity Tests After Failing it Since 2017 - GAO

The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) canceled all 17 of the cybersecurity assessments planned for last year after failing all similar tests annually since 2017 and instead developed a new cyber test approach, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report published Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) canceled all 17 of the cybersecurity assessments planned for last year after failing all similar tests annually since 2017 and instead developed a new cyber test approach, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report published Tuesday.

"Despite failing to meet annual operational cybersecurity assessments since 2017, MDA canceled its planned fiscal year 2020 operational assessments, instead taking steps to implement a new approach designed to improve cyber system requirements while streamlining cyber test planning," the report said.

The MDA had planned 13 Cooperative Vulnerability and Penetration Assessments, which provide initial information about the resilience of a system in an operational context, as well as four Adversarial Assessments, which characterize the defense capabilities and operational effects of an enemy cyberattack.

None, however, were completed.

While the agency stated that the tests were unnecessary this year given the availability of previous information and the ongoing redesign of the testing system altogether, the report noted that "the lack of testing during fiscal year 2020 coupled with persistent testing shortcomings over the last 3 years are representative of a broader MDA cybersecurity development issue."

The MDA, founded in 2002, is the part of the Department of Defense responsible for developing and managing the US's ballistic missile defense systems both domestically and abroad. However, the report noted that the nature of the agency has changed slightly with the advent of hypersonic weapons, which post unique challenges compared to ballistic missiles, requiring the agency to transition their Ballistic Missile Defense System into simply the Missile Defense System.