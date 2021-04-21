Missile Factory in Central Israel Hit by Powerful Blast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) A powerful explosion has hit a sensitive factory developing missiles in central Israel, the Haaretz reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the TOMER factory for advanced weapons ” the one behind Israel's Arrow 4 missile interception system ” during a "routine test," the newspaper said, adding that a mushroom cloud was seen after the blast.

Commenting on the blast, the company said "this was a controlled test with no exceptional circumstances."

Senior defense officials have already launched a probe into the incident to establish the reason for the blast, the newspaper reported.

No casualties have been reported so far.