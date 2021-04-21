UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Missile Factory In Central Israel Hit By Powerful Blast - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Missile Factory in Central Israel Hit by Powerful Blast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) A powerful explosion has hit a sensitive factory developing missiles in central Israel, the Haaretz reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the TOMER factory for advanced weapons ” the one behind Israel's Arrow 4 missile interception system ” during a "routine test," the newspaper said, adding that a mushroom cloud was seen after the blast.

Commenting on the blast, the company said "this was a controlled test with no exceptional circumstances."

Senior defense officials have already launched a probe into the incident to establish the reason for the blast, the newspaper reported.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Related Topics

Israel Company

Recent Stories

OIC Follows with Utmost Concern Recent Development ..

6 minutes ago

Foreign investors looking for new destinations: Mi ..

53 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 669 TLP workers set free

1 hour ago

Registration for Sports Imprint Award closes April ..

1 hour ago

UVAS holds â€œVirtual International Conference on ..

1 hour ago

Team â€˜Uncle Saeedâ€™ to meet Al Hajeri and Hudda ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.