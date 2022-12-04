UrduPoint.com

Missile Fired At Israel From Gaza Falls In Open Field - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) A missile launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel on Saturday landed in an open field, Israeli media report.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that air raid sirens were sounding in southern Israel.

According to the i24news broadcaster, the missile landed in open terrain, causing no damage.

The IDF later confirmed the reports on Twitter, saying that no interceptors were launched.

