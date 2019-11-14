UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Missile Fired From Gaza For 2nd Time Since Ceasefire - Israeli Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 10:31 PM

Missile Fired From Gaza for 2nd Time Since Ceasefire - Israeli Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have said that a rocket was fired from the Gaza strip just hours after a ceasefire was announced between the two sides.

"A rocket was just fired from Gaza at Israel," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

This was the second such announcement from the IDF since the ceasefire with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group went into effect at 05:30 a.m. local time (03:30 GMT).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier in the day hailed the success of the two-day offensive against PIJ in Gaza, dubbed "Black Belt," saying that the objective of the operation was achieved. The operation looked to cripple the Islamist group by taking out its leadership, namely Baha' Abu al-Ata.

The Gaza authorities reported the deaths of 34 Palestinians, including civilians. More than a hundred residents of the Palestinian enclave were injured.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Israel Jihad Twitter Gaza From

Recent Stories

UAE endeavours to foster peaceful coexistence and ..

36 minutes ago

Combined GDP of Sub-Saharan Africa projected to re ..

51 minutes ago

UAE participates in 32nd Arab Transport Ministers ..

51 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt issue joint statement on fraternal ties ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Italian Interior Ministe ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed meets Queen of Sweden

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.