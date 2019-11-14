Missile Fired From Gaza for 2nd Time Since Ceasefire - Israeli Army

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have said that a rocket was fired from the Gaza strip just hours after a ceasefire was announced between the two sides.

"A rocket was just fired from Gaza at Israel," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

This was the second such announcement from the IDF since the ceasefire with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group went into effect at 05:30 a.m. local time (03:30 GMT).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier in the day hailed the success of the two-day offensive against PIJ in Gaza, dubbed "Black Belt," saying that the objective of the operation was achieved. The operation looked to cripple the Islamist group by taking out its leadership, namely Baha' Abu al-Ata.

The Gaza authorities reported the deaths of 34 Palestinians, including civilians. More than a hundred residents of the Palestinian enclave were injured.