Missile Found in Poland Possibly Fired by Russian Aircraft From Belarus - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

A missile found near the northwestern Polish city of Bydgoszcz could have been fired from a Russian aircraft from the territory of Belarus several months ago, Polish news portal Onet reported on Tuesday, citing a high-ranking Polish military official

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) A missile found near the northwestern Polish city of Bydgoszcz could have been fired from a Russian aircraft from the territory of Belarus several months ago, Polish news portal Onet reported on Tuesday, citing a high-ranking Polish military official.

On Thursday, the Polish authorities reported that the wreckage of an unidentified military object was found near Bydgoszcz. The media reported later that it was a missile with inscriptions in Russian.

"Most likely, a Russian missile was found in the forest near Bydgoszcz, which was launched from their plane from the territory of Belarus. We do not yet have one hundred percent confirmation of this fact, but there are many signs that we are talking about a situation that occurred several months ago. Our air operations center then followed the flight of the missile, but at some point lost it," the official was quoted as saying by the portal.

The official added that "this issue is so serious that it may have international consequences."

All information about this missile is classified, and only a few people in the country know the details, the report noted, adding that it could be the Kh-55 subsonic air-launched cruise missile.

A military aircraft factory, a factory of electromechanical products, and the NATO Joint Force Training Center are located in Bydgoszcz.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the authorities have not yet finished the identification of the missile.

"I authorized the services, the prosecutor's office via competent ministers (to take) appropriate action, and we are waiting for the concluding results of the investigation ... When the results are confirmed, we will make them public," he said.

Last week, Tomasz Piotrovsky, the operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces, spoke about the origin of the missile . He mentioned an incident that allegedly occurred in Polish airspace on December 16, 2022, which required the use of aircraft in cooperation with foreign allies as well as search and rescue helicopters.

In November, two missiles fell on Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Initially, Warsaw said that the missiles were Russian-made but later clarified that there was a high probability that they were shot by Ukrainian air defense forces working to intercept incoming Russian missiles.

The Russian Defense Ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border at that time. US officials' preliminary assessment confirmed the missiles were fired by Ukraine.