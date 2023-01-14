Missile Fragments Found in Moldova Near Ukraine Border - Moldovan Interior Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Moldova's border service has found missile debris near the northern city of Briceni close to the border with Ukraine, the Moldovan Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Saturday, without specifying the missile's origin

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Moldova's border service has found missile debris near the northern city of Briceni close to the border with Ukraine, the Moldovan Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Saturday, without specifying the missile's origin.

"A border police patrol this afternoon found rocket debris near the Larga (Briceni) border post," the ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry noted that the border police implemented an emergency plan and increased the number of police patrols in the border area with Ukraine to monitor the air and ground.

The local emergency service, as well as the bomb squad and the Briceni prosecutor's office, were notified of the discovery of the missile fragments, the statement read. The ministry's inspectorate for emergency situations and the border police are securing the site and preparing to assist the investigative teams, according to the statement.

This is the third case of missile debris falling in Moldova since the start of hostilities in Ukraine last February.

