Missile Lands Near Ayn Al Asad Air Base In Iraq's West - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 08:20 PM

Missile Lands Near Ayn Al Asad Air Base in Iraq's West - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) A missile has landed near the Ayn Al Asad air base in the western Iraqi province of Anbar, Iraqi tv channel Al-Sumaria reported on Sunday, citing a security source.

The missile of an unidentified type was targeted specifically at the air base but failed to reach it, falling in the vicinity, according to the report.

The Iraqi security services reportedly managed to find the missile's launching platform not far from the air base, which itself is located some 100 miles north of Baghdad.

Last June, a senior Iraqi military spokesperson said that Ayn Al Asad was the only air base in Iraq where the US-led coalition forces were still stationed after the Iraqi parliament's decision that all foreign troops must withdraw.

