TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) The suspected ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Sunday landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese media report.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported earlier on Sunday, citing the South Korean military, that Pyongyang test-fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.

The Japan Coast Guard issued a warning following the launch.

A crisis response center has been set up under the Japanese prime minister's office in connection with Pyongyang's latest test-firing.

The latest test-firing comes three days after Pyongyang launched a Hwansong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile in response to joint military drills conducted by the United States and South Korea.