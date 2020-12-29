UrduPoint.com
Missile Notice Pact Extension is Proof That Russia, China No Threat to Each Other - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russia and China's mutual extension of the missile launch notification agreement earlier this month is an indication that the two Eurasian giants do not see each other as threats, Moscow's ambassador in Beijing Andrey Denisov said on Tuesday.

The agreement for mutual notification of each other's defense agencies ahead of ballistic missile launches was signed in 2010 between the two countries for a period of 10 years. In mid-December of this year, Russian and Chinese defense ministers signed an extension of the agreement by another 10 years.

"This is a very serious and unique document, it was decided to [sign the extension] not just in technical working order, but for ministers to sign this document and for correspondents to be given access to it so that it is [made] public," Denisov said at a news conference.

The ambassador stressed that China does not have a similar agreement with any other nation and that this points to the confidence between the two states.

"The main signal to the outside world is evidence that neither Russia nor China see each other as a threat, and, moreover, they have created an appropriate mechanism that allows them to reinforce this confidence," the diplomat said.

He added that the agreement characterizes the bilateral ties across all fields, not just military.

