Missile Presumably Fired By N.Korea Fell Outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 12:48 PM

A missile possibly fired by North Korea fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday, citing military representatives

A missile possibly fired by North Korea fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday, citing military representatives.

At 14:55 local time (05:55 GMT) on Friday, the Japan Coast Guard issued a warning about a possible missile launch by North Korea.

Minutes after that, it reported that what could be a ballistic missile fired by Pyongyang fell.

After the alleged missile launch, Japan set up a government crisis response center.

