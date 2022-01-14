- Home
- World
- News
- Missile Presumably Fired by N.Korea Fell Outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone - Reports
Missile Presumably Fired By N.Korea Fell Outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 12:48 PM
A missile possibly fired by North Korea fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday, citing military representatives
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) A missile possibly fired by North Korea fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday, citing military representatives.
At 14:55 local time (05:55 GMT) on Friday, the Japan Coast Guard issued a warning about a possible missile launch by North Korea.
Minutes after that, it reported that what could be a ballistic missile fired by Pyongyang fell.
After the alleged missile launch, Japan set up a government crisis response center.