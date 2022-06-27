UrduPoint.com

Missile Strike On Crowded Mall In East Ukraine Kills At Least Two

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Missile strike on crowded mall in east Ukraine kills at least two

A Russian missile strike on Monday hit a crowded mall in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said, killing at least two and injuring dozens more

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :A Russian missile strike on Monday hit a crowded mall in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said, killing at least two and injuring dozens more.

"The occupiers fired missiles at a shopping centre where there were over a thousand civilians. The mall is on fire, rescuers are fighting the fire. The number of victims is impossible to imagine," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

A video shared by Zelensky showed the mall engulfed in flames with dozens of rescuers and a fire truck outside.

The Ukrainian president's deputy chief of staff, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on Telegram that there were around 20 wounded so far, with nine in "serious condition".

"Two people died. The rescue operation continues," Tymoshenko added.

Poltava region governor Dmytro Lunin denounced the attack as a "war crime" and "crime against humanity", saying it was a "cynical act of terror against the civilian population".

Related Topics

Attack Fire Governor Ukraine Russia Died Kremenchuk

Recent Stories

Promotional incentives vital for govt employees' p ..

Promotional incentives vital for govt employees' productivity: NA speaker

10 minutes ago
 Successful bidders told to make proper arrangement ..

Successful bidders told to make proper arrangements at sacrificial animals' mark ..

10 minutes ago
 SACM receives notice on violation of election code ..

SACM receives notice on violation of election code of conduct

10 minutes ago
 Bairstow blitz seals England rout of New Zealand

Bairstow blitz seals England rout of New Zealand

10 minutes ago
 Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry endorses ..

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry endorses govt.'s economic policies

31 minutes ago
 Wapda lineman electrocuted in Mansehra

Wapda lineman electrocuted in Mansehra

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.