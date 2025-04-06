Missile Strike On Kyiv Damaged Offices Of State Broadcasters: TV Channel
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv overnight partially destroyed a building housing offices of state channels broadcasting in foreign languages, a television channel said Sunday.
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight, striking several targets and killing at least two people.
"On April 6 overnight, a Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv caused significant destruction to buildings housing the editorial offices of Ukraine's State Foreign Broadcasting Enterprise," the Freedom television channel, which broadcasts in Russian, wrote in a report.
"The top three floors of the business centre where the foreign broadcasting channels were located were completely destroyed, with a large crater nearby. The lower floors were also heavily damaged and are now unusable," Freedom reported.
Kyiv officials previously said that an overnight missile attack had damaged several floors of a business centre.
Emergency services posted images of a large building with its roof torn off and windows blown out.
Freedom said the building housed Freedom, Dom, UATV English, The Gaze, UATV Español, UATV Arabic and UATV Português -- state foreign-language television channels and online media.
No employees were hurt in the attack, the head of the state broadcasting enterprise, Yulia Bin,said.
The channels had only recently moved into the building after a previous strike in February targeted their previous offices, Bin said.
"This is the second attack in less than two months. The facilities destroyed this time were the very ones we had just moved into after the February strike," Bin said.
