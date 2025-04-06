Missile Strike On Kyiv Kills One Amid 'massive' Attack
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early Sunday killed one person and injured at least three people, city officials said, as missile and drone strikes across the country left at least one more person dead.
Russia "in the early hours of this morning launched a massive nationwide attack on Ukraine using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones," said first deputy prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
In Kyiv, explosions were heard overnight and a dark plume of smoke rose up from the city early Sunday morning, AFP journalists saw.
In the capital, "preliminarily, one person was killed, and three were wounded, two of them were hospitalised," the head of the city's military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, wrote on social media.
City mayor Vitali Klitschko said that "the body of a man killed in an enemy attack was discovered in Darnytsia district. He was on the street, near the epicentre of the explosion. The man's identity is being established."
Emergency services said that during attacks, fires broke out in Kyiv in non-residential buildings, damaging a multi-storey business centre, furniture factory and warehouses.
The emergency services posted video of smoke rising from charred debris, a gutted hangar and a large multi-storey administrative building with the roof torn off and windows blown out.
Overnight, Russia attacked Ukraine with 23 cruise and ballistic missiles and 109 drones, the Ukrainian air force said, causing damage to six regions.
The air force said it shot down 13 of the missiles and 40 drones while 54 others caused no damage.
In the southern Kherson region, a drone killed a 59-year-old man, while in the northeastern Kharkiv region near the border with Russia two were injured in an attack using guided aerial bombs, regional officials said.
In western Ukraine's Khmelnytsky region, authorities said air defences destroyed a missile but falling fragments damaged a house and a woman was injured.
The attacks come as US President Donald Trump pushes for a partial ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, more than three years into Moscow's full-scale invasion, and seeks a thaw in ties with the Kremlin.
Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said Sunday: "The language of force is the only one that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin understands. All our partners need to switch to this language."
