Missile Strikes Cargo Ship Off Yemen: Security Firm
Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2024 | 09:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) An Antigua and Barbuda-flagged cargo ship caught fire after it was hit by a missile off the coast of Yemen on Saturday night, maritime security firm Ambrey said.
"The ship was heading southwest along the Gulf of Aden at a speed of 8.2kts when the forward station was struck by a missile. A fire started but was neutralised," Ambrey said in a statement.
A second missile missed and "small boats in the vicinity opened fire on the ship" causing it to change direction to port.
"No injuries were reported," the security firm added.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), run by Britain's Royal Navy, said in a separate statment that it was informed of an incident southeast of Aden on Saturday night, and that authorities were investigating.
"Vessels are advised to transit with caution," it said.
The rebels' attacks, which they say are in support of Palestinians, have prompted some shipping companies to detour around southern Africa to avoid the Red Sea, a route that normally carries about 12 percent of global trade.
