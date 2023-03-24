UrduPoint.com

Missile Strikes Hit US Base In Northeast Syria - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 04:20 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Missile strikes were conducted against a US base in the Al-Omar field, the largest oil field in Syria located in the governorate of Deir ez-Zor in the country's northeast, media reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that five people had been injured as a result of a missile attack in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday that the US armed forces had carried out airstrikes on facilities of groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) after an Iranian drone attacked a coalition base in northeast Syria, killing one US contractor.

The Press tv broadcaster reported later in the day, citing sources in Syria, that no Iranians had been killed as a result of the US strikes in Syria which hit a grain center and rural development center in the province of Deir ez-Zor, rather than Iranian military positions.

The US military controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo, and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located. The Syrian government has repeatedly called the US military presence in the provinces an occupation aimed at stealing oil.

