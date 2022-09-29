UrduPoint.com

Missile Supposedly Fired By N. Korea Fell Outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone- Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 05:20 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) A missile supposedly launched by North Korea has landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, with no damage reported, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing a government source.

Earlier in the day, South Korea's military said that an unidentified missile was fired by North Korea towards the Sea of Japan.

On Sunday, North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan amid the arrival of the USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group to participate in the combined drills with the South Korean navy. On Wednesday, North Korea launched another two short-range ballistic missiles.

